Speaker in this video:

Mr Akil Kadiyavala, GM – Technical Services, Dhara Lifescience

Topic: Faster coating technology advantage

Key Highlights:

[1] Film coating is a complex process that involves the application of thin (in the range of 20-200 um) polymer-based coatings to an appropriate substrate (tablets, pellets, granules, capsules, powders, and crystals) under conditions that permit balance between the coating liquid addition rate and drying process

[2] It also permit uniformity of distribution of the coating liquid across the surface of product being coated

[3] Faster film coating technology Readycoat HS by Dhara Lifesciences reduce coating processing time- more than 40% and it is compatible with wide range of actives