Speaker in this video:

Dr Ravleen Singh Khurana, MD, Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialities

Topic: Nitrosamines and excipients: A data-driven approach to safer pharma formulations

Key Highlights:

[1] Excipient supplier selection is critical. Low-nitrite excipients can reduce risk by ~10x

[2] Consistency of low nitrite excipients is key. Average nitrite content and batch to batch variance differs among excipient types

[3] Nitika Pharma is the first in the world to provide low nitrite magnesium stearate and sodium stearyl fumarate