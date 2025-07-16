Dr Ravleen Singh Khurana, MD, Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialities
FDD Conclave 2025 | 13th June 2025 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Topic: Nitrosamines and excipients: A data-driven approach to safer pharma formulations
Key Highlights:
[1] Excipient supplier selection is critical. Low-nitrite excipients can reduce risk by ~10x
[2] Consistency of low nitrite excipients is key. Average nitrite content and batch to batch variance differs among excipient types
[3] Nitika Pharma is the first in the world to provide low nitrite magnesium stearate and sodium stearyl fumarate