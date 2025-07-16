Express Pharma

Panel Discussion: Biologics and biosimilars: The next leap in patient-centric drug development

FDD Conclave 2025 | 13th June 2025 | Hyderabad

By EP News Bureau
Panellists in this video:
+ Dr Ashok Omray, Pharma Consultant (MODERATOR)
+ Dr Shubhadeep D Sinha, Sr VP, Head- Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, Hetero Labs
+ Dr Kamal Kumar Upadhyay, VP- Head R&D Pharma SGI, Biological E
+ Dr Vasanthakumar Ramu, VP – Head R&D – Peptides & Complex APIs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals
+ Mr Murali Jayaraman, Head – Formulation and Drug Product Development, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Key Highlights:
[1] Peptide-based products must rigorously adhere to regulations, ensuring safety, efficacy, and quality standards are consistently met.

[2] Accurate impurity profiling in peptides presents scientific and technical challenges that require innovative analytical strategies.

[3] The ultimate objective of biosimilar development should be to enhance patient outcomes through accessible, effective, and user-friendly therapies.

[4] Future biologics and biosimilars should prioritize self-administration capabilities, empowering patients and improving adherence.

[5] Ensuring the affordability and widespread availability of biosimilars remains a cornerstone for expanding patient access to advanced therapies.

