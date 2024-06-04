Moving Your Lab? Make Science Your Priority – Agilent CrossLab Relocation Services

Your relocation plan may have identified everything from instrumentation down to your favorite computer mouse, but what happens when factors beyond your control start to create an impact?

Can your relocation plan adapt, ensure that science can continue, and keep your move within budget? When you partner with Agilent Relocation Services, the answer is yes.

Our relocation experts plan for the obvious difficulties as well as the unlikely and easily overlooked challenges.

Your lab and equipment are valuable assets and need to be back in productive use as soon as possible. You can rely on Agilent’s scientific expertise and relocation experience to quickly get your lab back up and running, just as thousands of other organizations have done.

Looking to relocate an instrument or an entire lab? or Not moving but still curious?