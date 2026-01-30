Agilent – PFAS and Market Access: How New Limits Could Impact Food Brands and Exporters

PFAS has moved from a technical concern to a leadership agenda item. For food brands, exporters, packaging suppliers, and testing labs, the stakes are straightforward: changing PFAS rules can impact market access, supplier qualification, and consumer trust, often faster than internal capabilities can catch up.

What makes PFAS especially challenging is that regulation isn’t evolving in one neat direction. Different regions are moving at different speeds, with varying target lists, limit structures, and method expectations. If you sell across borders, source ingredients globally, or rely on multiple co-packers and packaging vendors, you need a clear view of what’s tightening, where, and how soon. More importantly, you need a plan to generate results that are defensible when auditors, customers, or regulators ask for proof.

That’s why Agilent has created a decision-maker-friendly eBook: “PFAS Food Legislation Overview.” It’s designed to help you quickly understand the PFAS regulatory landscape across major markets, including Europe, the United States, and China, and translate that into functional readiness decisions.

In the eBook, you’ll find:

A global view of how PFAS limits and guidance are shaping up for key food categories

How regulatory thinking is expanding beyond food into food contact materials and packaging

What method direction looks like in the U.S. ecosystem (food, feed, and performance requirements)

Why exporters and multi-site quality teams should track China’s evolving standards

The operational implications: sensitivity expectations, contamination control, and why method agility matters as target lists expand, and more

If you’re deciding whether to build in-house capability, upgrade instrumentation, standardize workflows across sites, or align supplier and contract lab requirements, this eBook gives you a clear, non-academic starting point, so your next steps are based on risk, timelines, and business impact, not guesswork.

