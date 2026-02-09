Express Pharma

Peptide Therapeutics, Including GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Advance your lead peptide candidates from discovery to market

Peptide therapeutics, encompassing a range of synthetic and recombinantly created peptides, including    GLP-1 recombinant analogs, represent a rapidly advancing frontier in pharmaceutical development for a range of conditions. Due to their structural complexity, susceptibility to degradation, and the presence of multiple possible contaminants like residual solvents and synthesis by-products, analyzing peptides can be challenging. Advanced analytical techniques such as mass spectrometry and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) are essential for accurate analysis. Agilent supports your therapeutic peptide development with seamless characterization workflows, effortless integration, and expert guidance

Complete Your Journey to Therapeutic Success

End-to-end solutions and support to bridge every gap in your GLP-1 receptor agonists and peptide characterizations

Download our application compendium and Workflow resource guide.

