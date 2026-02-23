Express Pharma

Updated Balance Requirements in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Aligning with USP, Ph.Eur., JP & ChP Standards

Downloads
By Sartorius
0 28

Laboratory balance requirements across global pharmacopeias have been significantly revised to improve clarity, harmonization, and measurement reliability. The latest updates from the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), European Pharmacopoeia (Ph.Eur.), Japanese Pharmacopoeia (JP), and Chinese Pharmacopoeia (ChP) introduce clearer, practical, and harmonized requirements for analytical balances used in pharmaceutical quality control.

Accurate weighing is foundational to reliable analytical results. The revised chapters now emphasize:

  • Metrological traceability to SI units
  • Documented measurement uncertainty
  • Risk-based calibration and performance checks
  • Defined smallest net weight and minimum weight concepts
  • Controlled environmental conditions

Download the whitepaper to know more.

    I would like to be contacted by Sartorius representative.
    Yes, I would like to receive email updates about Sartorius products, services and events.
    For full details of how we will treat your information please view our privacy policy: Sartorius Privacy Policy

    This is co-hosted by Express Pharma and Sartorius

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and agree to Express Pharma contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Pharma at any time. Express Pharma web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

    [bwsgooglecaptcha bwsgooglecaptcha-462]

    Sartorius
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.