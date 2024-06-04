PURIFY’24 West to mark its 5th edition of PURIFY conferences

The one-day conference to discuss the latest advancements and trends in the field of purification chromatography, essential for professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical industries

PURIFY’24 West, the fifth edition of PURIFY conferences, Asia’s only chromatography purification conclave, is taking place on June 12, 2024, at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. Organised by Custage, this one-day conference is dedicated to the latest advancements and trends in the field of purification chromatography, essential for professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical industries.

The conference will feature a rich program of 20+ keynote speeches and four panel discussions led by distinguished global experts. The 200+ attendees will learn about breakthrough research, technological advancements and practical strategies to enhance productivity and efficiency in purification processes.

The talks will touch upon various aspects of chromatography purification, including discovery, development and scaleups. Some specifics include large scale flash chromatography, reverse phase and normal phase simulated moving bed chromatography, carbon microbead media for the purification of liraglutide and semaglutide, accelerating analytical to purification scale-up operation, chiral separation techniques, and so much more.

The topics for panel discussion include; Market Demands and Scale-up Challenges in Context of Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, Skilling: A Big Need for the Next Growth Wave – Get Ready!, Empowering Productivity through AI Integration and, Biologics – The Next Big Opportunity for Purification.

The statement informs, “PURIFY’24 West will also host a boutique exhibition wherein industry leaders and startups will showcase their technologies and solutions. Participants will experience the latest equipment first-hand, facilitating a better understanding of new tools that could revolutionise operations.”

“Networking opportunities will be the cornerstone with tailored sessions to connect peers, industry leaders, and potential collaborators. These interactions are invaluable for fostering partnerships, discussing challenges, and sharing experiences,” it adds.

Registration for PURIFY’24 West is now open. With limited seats available, early registration is strongly recommended to ensure participation. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.purifyconclaves.com/.