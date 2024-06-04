Aurigene Pharma announces the opening of its biologics facility

The facility aims to offer, process development and clinical scale manufacturing capabilities

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, a Dr Reddy’s Laboratories company, inaugurated its biologics facility spread across 70,000 sq.ft. in Genome Valley, a bio cluster, in Hyderabad, India.

The facility is designed to serve customers with process and analytical development and small scale manufacturing of antibodies and other recombinant proteins for preclinical and early phase clinical requirements.

According to the statement, the process and analytical development laboratories are now operational while the commissioning of manufacturing capacity will be completed later in 2024.

Further the statement informs, that, the new facility is complementary to the company’s current discovery capabilities and infrastructure, which primarily focuses on recombinant proteins including mAbs, bi- and multi-specifics, immune-fusion molecules, antibody drug conjugates and other complex proteins.

“Aurigene’s comprehensive end-to-end service offering now delivers solutions from, discovery through large-scale commercial manufacturing from three proximally located campuses (discovery, process development/clinical manufacture and large scale commercial manufacture) thus ensuring seamless delivery from “concept to commercial”. The newly opened Genome Valley facility will deliver robust, compliant and economically viable cell lines, process development solutions and supporting analytical methods in support of customers seeking to rapidly enter and progress through clinical development,” it adds.

The opening of this facility is one of multiple strategic initiatives that Aurigene is implementing to support rapid growth in both the small molecule and biologics spaces, as illustrated by recent announcements related to AI/ML-led drug discovery in small molecules and a collaboration with Vipergen, a DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies service provider.