Morepen Laboratories to expand domestic salesforce by 1,000 as part of formulations growth plan

Morepen Laboratories has announced a strategic plan to expand its domestic salesforce by more than 1,000 professionals over the next three years. As part of the initiative, over 200 team members are expected to be added in FY26 alone. The move is aimed at strengthening the company’s formulations business and enhancing its reach across doctors, pharmacies, patients, and other healthcare professionals.

“This expansion represents a pivotal moment in Morepen’s journey as we sharpen our focus on the expanding domestic finished dosage market,” said Sushil Suri, Chairman and Managing Director of Morepen Laboratories. “With the leadership in our high value APIs, this significant increase in our salesforce and enhanced reach to doctors, pharmacies, and patients, we are setting the stage for getting a bigger pie in the Indian pharmaceutical market valued at ₹2.38 lakh crore, yielding higher gross margins and better returns for stakeholders in the long run.”

Morepen’s formulations business is currently valued at approximately ₹325 crore. The company is targeting growth to ₹1,000 crore in the next five years. The expansion strategy includes increasing the footprint in both urban and rural markets and scaling up its network of medical representatives. The growth will be driven by new products that the company is producing at competitive costs.

The Indian pharmaceutical market is projected to reach $130 billion by 2030, with an estimated annual growth rate of 8.2 per cent. Morepen’s management stated that the company is positioned to benefit from this opportunity, owing to its established product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities.

“With our strong presence and proven product portfolio, we are well-positioned to tap into this opportunity and further solidify our presence in the domestic healthcare ecosystem. Coupled with robust manufacturing capabilities, this strategy enables us to better serve the evolving needs of Indian healthcare while continuing our trajectory of double-digit growth. India is emerging as the pharmacy of the world, and we are proud to play a key role in that transformation,” said the company in a statement.

The expansion is aligned with the company’s legacy as a leading exporter of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from India. Morepen is currently the largest exporter of six key APIs: Loratadine, Montelukast, Desloratadine, Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, and Fexofenadine.

The company has highlighted that its India-centric strategy, combined with operational execution and market understanding, is designed to align with India’s broader pharmaceutical growth trajectory. The expansion also reflects a focus on consistent financial performance and long-term stakeholder value.

Morepen’s leadership reiterated its commitment to India’s pharmaceutical future, noting that the company’s role in ensuring affordable, high-quality medicines aligns with the country’s vision for healthcare accessibility.