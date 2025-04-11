Granules India completes acquisition of Swiss CDMO Senn Chemicals to expand peptide capabilities

Granules India has announced the completion of its acquisition of Switzerland-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), Senn Chemicals AG.

Prior to this announcement, in February 2025, Granules India had stated its intention to enter the CDMO business through the acquisition of Senn Chemicals AG for ₹192.5 crore. Granules acquired 100 per cent of the equity of Senn Chemicals from the founding Senn family. The acquisition marks Granules India’s formal entry into the CDMO space and strengthens its capabilities in the peptide therapeutics segment.

Founded over six decades ago, Senn Chemicals AG has established expertise in Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) and Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS). The company serves clients across the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, amino acid derivative, and theragnostic markets. The Senn Chemicals brand and its operations in Dielsdorf, Switzerland, will continue under the ownership of Granules, with a focus on maintaining scientific output and customer relationships.

Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director of Granules India, said, “The acquisition of Senn Chemicals AG marks a pivotal step in Granules’ strategic evolution into a science- and innovation-led organisation. By entering the rapidly growing peptide therapeutics segment and building on Senn’s specialised CDMO capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver high-quality, next-generation treatments. Senn’s specialised expertise in peptide development and its strong customer relationships complement Granules’ manufacturing strength and global reach. Together, we aim to drive meaningful impact in the complex therapeutics space.”

Through this acquisition, Granules India aims to accelerate its efforts in the development and manufacturing of GLP-1 receptor agonists and other peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). These therapeutic areas include anti-diabetic and anti-obesity treatments, with the potential for broader application in next-generation medicines. Joint development activities between Granules and Senn are currently underway, with a pipeline of additional peptide APIs in planning stages.

The deal also provides Granules with access to a regulated market client base and enhances its scientific talent pool in Europe. Senn’s established CDMO operations are expected to offer a platform for further growth in outsourced development and manufacturing services.

On the transaction, Stifel Nicolaus India acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Granules India. Legal advice was provided by Loyens & Loeff, while Deloitte offered financial and tax due diligence services. Kroll supported the transaction with valuation advisory services.