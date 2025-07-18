Miltenyi Biotec and THSTI launch India’s first hands-on clinical cell manufacturing training programme

Miltenyi Biotec has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) to launch India’s first hands-on training programme in clinical cell manufacturing. This initiative is supported under the aegis of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and is aimed at building capacity in the field of cell and gene therapy (CGT).

The training will be conducted at THSTI’s GMP facility, using Miltenyi Biotec’s automated platforms such as the CliniMACS Prodigy and MACSQuant Analyzer. These systems are designed for closed-system cell processing and comply with international safety and regulatory standards.

Participants in the programme will receive joint certification. The curriculum will integrate theoretical instruction with practical training in areas including CAR-T cell manufacturing, quality control, and analytics.

Dr. Priya Kapoor-G Hingorani, MD – Miltenyi Biotec India, said, “We are proud to collaborate with a premier institution like THSTI to introduce India’s first hands-on training program in clinical cell manufacturing, with a strong focus on CAR-T cell therapies. This initiative reflects Miltenyi Biotec’s deep and long-term commitment to advancing cell and gene therapies in India—not only through cutting-edge technologies but also by investing in the ecosystem that enables their success. This partnership marks a pivotal step in building the skilled workforce and robust infrastructure needed to bring these transformative therapies from bench to bedside. By combining our global expertise with India’s translational research strengths, we aim to catalyse innovation, strengthen local capabilities, and accelerate patient access to life-saving CAR-T and other advanced treatments.”

Prof Ganesan Karthikeyan, Executive Director, THSTI, added, “By establishing India’s first hands-on training program in clinical cell manufacturing, with a particular focus on CAR-T cell therapies, we are directly addressing the critical need for skilled professionals and robust infrastructure. This initiative underscores THSTI’s commitment to translating cutting-edge research into tangible healthcare solutions for the public. We are confident that this program will significantly accelerate the adoption of advanced therapies in India, ultimately benefiting patients and strengthening our nation’s position in global biotechnology.”

The programme is intended to serve as a long-term investment in India’s CGT infrastructure. By focusing on skill development, it seeks to:

Build a pipeline of certified professionals in CGT

Improve the quality and scalability of advanced therapy manufacturing

Promote local innovation and patient access

Foster collaboration between academia and industry to enhance translational research

This partnership reflects Miltenyi Biotec’s ongoing commitment to not just advancing scientific innovation, but also to enabling talent development as a foundation for sustainable healthcare advancement in India and beyond.