Phytopharmaceuticals in India: A case for perpetual ‘New Drug’-style regulation over ASU-style liberalisation and counterproductive genericisation.

Introduction

Phytopharmaceuticals in India: Bridging Tradition, Science and “New Drug”-Style Regulation

Setting the stage for a sustained regulatory identity that aligns with India’s innovation-and-patient-safety agenda.

Phytopharmaceuticals represent a distinct regulatory category in India, explicitly positioned between traditional herbal medicines and modern-style synthetic drugs. Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, these products are recognised as a new-drug-class of plant-based, standardized fractions, subject to central-level evaluation by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The core policy question addressed in this article is whether phytopharmaceuticals should be allowed to transition into generic-style products after four years or whether they should remain under “new drug”-type obligations for their entire lifecycle.

Scientific complexity of phytopharmaceuticals, their regulatory-construction as “new drugs”, and alignment with international botanical-drug-style frameworks justifies treating phytopharmaceuticals as perpetual “new drugs”, with generic entry after four years disallowed. Phytopharmaceuticals as positioned in the Indian regulatory system, contrasts them with ASU (Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani) drugs, draws parallels with the US FDA’s botanical-drug concept, and then unpacks the technical, legal and policy case for sustained “new drug” – style treatment.

What is a phytopharmaceutical in the Indian regulatory system?

Defining Phytopharmaceuticals: India’s “New Drug”-Style Plant-Fraction Concept

2.1. Legislative and regulatory anchors: Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Rule 122E and CDSCO guidance

2.2. IPC-style description: Standardised plant-based fractions with ≥4 defined constituents

2.3. Positioning vis-à-vis botanicals and herbal drugs in international frameworks

In India, phytopharmaceuticals are not merely “standardized herbal extracts” but a formal regulatory category created under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, primarily via Rule 122E, introduced in 2007 to recognize a distinct class of phytopharmaceutical drugs. The rule places such products under the “new drug” – type evaluation framework, administered by CDSCO and the DCGI, rather than under the AYUSH-centric, state-licensing-dominated ASU-style regime. Subsequent clarifications, FAQs and joint guidance from CDSCO and the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) reinforce that phytopharmaceuticals are to be treated as new-drug-class entities, with expectations analogous to synthetic new chemical entities (NCEs).

Operationally, the IPC-style definition describes a phytopharmaceutical as a purified and standardized fraction derived from a medicinal plant or its part, containing a defined minimum of four bioactive or phytochemical constituents, qualitatively and quantitatively assessed. This goes beyond single-marker-based standardisation; it implies a structured chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) strategy, including identity, assay, impurity-profile and stability-testing protocols, consistent with complex natural-product-derived drugs. The emphasis on multiple defined constituents reflects the regulatory recognition that plant-based multi-component fractions are inherently more variable and complex than single-compound APIs.

Internationally, comparable concepts appear under terms such as “botanical drugs” (US FDA), phytomedicines (EU-style frameworks) and other herbal-derived products governed by ICH-style quality, safety and efficacy expectations. India’s phytopharmaceutical definition is broadly compatible with these approaches, particularly in its insistence on standardisation, dose-response evidence and lifecycle-oriented pharmacovigilance. The key distinction is that India has embedded the phytopharmaceutical category explicitly within its “new drug” – style regulatory architecture, rather than treating it as a genericized or tradition-anchored herbal product. This conceptual framing underpins the argument and the fact that phytopharmaceuticals should remain under “new drug” – type obligations for their entire lifecycle.

How phytopharmaceuticals differ from ASU drugs

Phytopharmaceuticals vs ASU: Regulatory Boundaries and Distinct Obligations

3.1. Regulator and framework: CDSCO/DCGI (new drug) vs AYUSH/state-level (ASU)

3.2. Data expectations: Preclinical, clinical and quality-by-design for phytopharmaceuticals

3.3. Labelling use, Rx-status and supply-chain controls: Where the two tracks diverge

The most fundamental distinction lies in the regulatory authority and legal framework under which phytopharmaceuticals and ASU drugs are evaluated. Phytopharmaceuticals are assessed and approved by CDSCO, through the DCGI, under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules as “new drugs” (Rule 122E). By contrast, ASU drugs are administered primarily through the Ministry of AYUSH and its state-level licensing bodies, with a more tradition-anchored, less data-intensive framework. Classical-text ASU formulations, derived directly from Ayurvedic, Siddha or Unani texts, can often be marketed with relatively light-touch regulatory dossiers, whereas phytopharmaceuticals require a structured, NCE-style data package.

Scientifically, the data expectations are markedly different. Phytopharmaceuticals must satisfy preclinical pharmacology and toxicology requirements, including dose-response, repeat-dose toxicity and, where appropriate, genotoxicity and reproductive-toxicity studies. They are expected to be supported by GCP-compliant clinical-trial data, often with multi-batch testing and clear dose-response relationships. ASU drugs, especially classical formulations, may rely heavily on traditional-use evidence, expert opinion and pharmacopoeial standards, with minimal or no requirement for systematic preclinical or randomized clinical-trial data. The absence of a multi-batch, bio-equivalence-style bar for classical ASU products further underlines the regulatory asymmetry.

Finally, the two categories diverge in labelling, use and supply-chain discipline. Phytopharmaceuticals are typically expected to be prescribed by Registered Medical Practitioners (allopathic-trained physicians), reflecting their positioning as evidence-based, drug-like interventions. They are expected to be manufactured under GMP-style CMC controls with traceable botanical-raw-material sourcing and reproducible, batch-wise, standardized profiles.

ASU drugs on the other hand are particularly over-the-counter Ayurvedic products, which may be sold under wider retail-licensing conditions and are often not integrated into the same structured pharmacovigilance infrastructure. This regulatory-and-practice divide forms the sound basis and reinforces the argument that phytopharmaceuticals should not be allowed to “mature” into ASU-style generic-equivalent products after a fixed period.

How phytopharmaceuticals are similar to US FDA botanical drugs

Phytopharmaceuticals and Botanical Drugs: A Convergent Regulatory Paradigm

4.1. Shared conceptual foundation: Complex plant-based fractions, not simple extracts

4.2. Alignment in quality, safety and lifecycle expectations

4.3. Bridging India’s framework to global botanical-drug-style standards

4.4. Status of generics of Botanicals in US

Phytopharmaceuticals in India are complex, multi-constituent, plant-derived fractions that are developed as reproducible, standardized drug-like entities, rather than as generic-style herbal commodities and closely resemble the US FDA’s concept of botanical drugs. The FDA’s botanical-drug guidance describes such products as multi-constituent, plant-based mixtures that must be characterized to a defined extent, with appropriate quality, safety and efficacy data, and treated as distinct entities throughout their lifecycle. India’s phytopharmaceutical definition, with its emphasis on ≥4 defined constituents and standardized fractions, overlaps substantially with this botanical-drug-style paradigm.

From a quality-and-lifecycle-expectation standpoint, both frameworks require structured CMC, preclinical assessment and clinical-trial data generation, along with ongoing pharmacovigilance and post-approval-risk-management. The FDA explicitly discourages generic-style “equivalence”- for complex botanicals, insisting instead on product-specific evidence. Similarly, India’s phytopharmaceutical framework, by embedding the category under CDSCO-type “new drug” – style obligations, implicitly rejects the notion that a multi-constituent plant fraction can be treated as automatically interchangeable after a fixed period. This alignment suggests that India’s approach to phytopharmaceuticals is not isolated but forms part of a broader global trend towards disciplined, evidence-rich botanical-drug-like regulation.

By framing phytopharmaceuticals in India through the lens of the US botanical-drug concept, policymakers can enhance regulatory-credibility, data-acceptance and market-access prospects in export-oriented jurisdictions. It also provides a ready-made template for arguing why phytopharmaceuticals should not be allowed to be generic-ised after four years, because the global regulatory expectation for such complex products is sustained, lifecycle-based oversight rather than a race to generic-style commoditisation.

The dichotomy and contradiction sets in when phytopharmaceuticals are included in Rule 2(1)(w)(i) of New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 (NDCT) and define “new drug” under Rule )(w)(i) and not under w(iv) or (v) i.e. modified release form of a drug or novel drug delivery system of any drug approved by the Central Licencing Authority or a vaccine, recombinant Deoxyribonucleic Acid (r-DNA) derived product, living modified organism, monoclonal anti-body, 4 [cell or stem cell derived product], gene therapeutic product or xenografts, giving a cross-reference to Drugs & Cosmetics Rules Rule 122E.

The strict preclinical, clinical, pharmacovigilance data requirements and this definition points to the critical and vital gap between intensions to create a separate class of drugs to be regulated by CDSCO and not treating it with the deserving importance and dignity. Creation of new druglike class is neutralized by allowing it to be genericized after lapse of four years. It not only impinges upon the very creation of new drug like class but also downplays the thinking that created it.

Allowing a typical 4-year genericisation opportunity points not only to wasting the opportunity to lead the globe in plant-based modern therapeutics by clearly separated a robust new-drug-like regime but to provide a continuing opportunity to “herbal-chaos” stereotype often associated with adulteration, inconsistent quality, and safety issues.

Veregen, Mytesi, Filsuvez, and NexoBrid are US FDA-approved botanical drugs without history of generics.

Technically and legally, why phytopharmaceuticals should be treated as perpetual “new drugs” and generic entry after four years disallowed

The Case for Perpetual “New Drug” Status for Phytopharmaceuticals

5.1. Scientific-legal rationale: Complexity, variability and evidence-based drug-development model

5.2. Legal-congruence with India’s “new drug” definition and IPC-CDSCO guidance

5.3. Policy rationale for blocking generic entry after four years

From a scientific and regulatory-legal standpoint, phytopharmaceuticals meet India’s definition of a “new drug” not as a one-time classification but as a persistent attribute. The essence of a phytopharmaceutical is a complex, multi-constituent, plant-based fraction whose pharmacological and toxicological profile depends on the co-variance of multiple constituents, even when four or more markers are defined. Any change in the plant source, cultivation practice, extraction solvent, purification method or formulation can subtly alter the bioactive-constituent-profile and, therefore, the risk-benefit balance. Treating such products as “perpetual new drugs” ensures that every significant lifecycle change is subjected to structured evaluation, rather than being treated as a minor-process-optimisation acceptable under generic-equivalence norms.

Legally, the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules and IPC-CDSCO guidance already characterize phytopharmaceuticals as a “new drug” class governed by central-level, new-drug-type obligations. The IPC-style definition of a standardized fraction with ≥4 defined constituents, combined with CDSCO-mandated preclinical and clinical-data requirements, is structurally consistent with the expectations for synthetic NCEs. Allowing generic entry after four years would effectively create a two-tier regulatory regime: a brief, high-stringency window followed by a descent into a generic-style, less-rigorous-oversight phase, even though the product-basis has not become inherently simpler or better-understood. This is legally inconsistent with the rationale for creating the phytopharmaceutical category.

From a policy perspective, disallowing generic entry after four years protects the incentive structure for phytopharmaceutical R&D. The development of a phytopharmaceutical requires substantial investment in standardisation, multi-batch manufacturing, preclinical testing and clinical-trial data generation. If the regulatory-life-of the innovator-product is artificially compressed to four years under the threat of generic entry, it becomes economically unattractive to undertake such investments, particularly for smaller Indian firms or research-driven consortia. Retaining a perpetual “new drug” – style status, with robust data-generation and pharmacovigilance expectations, supports a sustainable innovation ecosystem rather than a race to generic-style commoditisation.

Risks in not treating phytopharmaceuticals as “new drugs” forever and allowing generic entry after four years

Policy- and Safety-Related Risks of Premature Des-Classification

6.1. Dilution of quality and safety standards under generic-style equivalence

6.2. Erosion of incentives for bona-fide R&D, clinical-data generation and process innovation

6.3. Pharmacovigilance and lifecycle-monitoring gaps once the product is down-graded

If phytopharmaceuticals are allowed to transition into generic-style products after four years, quality and safety standards risk dilution. Generic frameworks often emphasize “equivalence” relative to a reference-listed product, typically assessed through a limited set of bio-equivalence-style studies and marker-based assays. For multi-constituent plant fractions, this can be inadequate: the generic producer may match the primary marker(s) but differ in the co-profile of other constituents, potentially altering the pharmacological or safety profile. Without a continued “new drug” – style, lifecycle-based evaluation of every significant change, such deviations can go undetected until adverse-event signals emerge in the market.

Simultaneously, the incentives for genuine R&D and process innovation are eroded. Once a product becomes generic-eligible after four years, there is little reason for any player to invest in improved extraction methods, better standardisation or enhanced stability-testing, because the regulatory reward for doing so is limited. The innovator-firm, which bore the initial cost of clinical-trial data and process-optimisation, faces a truncated return period, discouraging further investment in phytopharmaceutical pipeline development. This undermines the very innovation-driven model that India has sought to promote through the phytopharmaceutical framework.

Finally, pharmacovigilance and lifecycle-monitoring capabilities weaken when products are down-graded. Phytopharmaceuticals, as new-drug-class entities, are expected to participate in robust pharmacovigilance systems such as India’s Pharmacovigilance Program of India (PvPI), submit periodic safety-update reports (PSURs), and conduct post-approval studies where appropriate. Generic-style products, particularly in the herbal-product space, often operate under lighter, less structured post-market surveillance, creating a regulatory gap between the initial evidence-base and real-world use. This increases the risk of under-detecting rare or delayed adverse-reaction patterns specific to complex plant-based fractions.

Advantages of treating phytopharmaceuticals as “new drugs” for the entire lifecycle

Benefits of Sustained “New Drug” – Style Regulation

7.1. Strengthened quality, safety and efficacy confidence for prescribers and payers

7.2. Alignment with global botanical-/phytopharmaceutical-style regulatory expectations

7.3. Unlocking innovation, investment and export-oriented phytopharmaceutical development in India

Treating phytopharmaceuticals as “new drugs” for their entire lifecycle provides clear benefits for patient safety, prescriber confidence and payer trust. Continuous, lifecycle-based evaluation of quality, safety and efficacy signals that the product is subject to the same disciplined standards as conventional modern-system drugs. This is particularly important for phytopharmaceuticals, which bridge traditional-knowledge-based herbs and modern-style clinical practice, and are often prescribed alongside allopathic therapies. Strong regulatory signaling encourages responsible use and discourages the casual assumption that “herbal means safer or simpler.”

At the international level, sustained “new drug” – style regulation aligns India’s phytopharmaceutical framework with evolving global standards for botanicals and complex herbal-derived products. Agencies such as the US FDA (botanical drug guidance) and the European regulatory networks apply lifecycle-based expectations for quality, safety and efficacy to such complex products, including structured pharmacovigilance and post-market-risk-management plans. By maintaining India’s phytopharmaceuticals under a comparable model, the country strengthens its regulatory credibility and facilitates data-acceptance and market-access opportunities abroad.

Finally, this approach unlocks innovation, long-term investment and export-oriented growth in the phytopharmaceutical sector. When developers know that their products will remain under a high-integrity, evidence-rich regulatory regime for their full lifecycle, they are more likely to invest in robust R&D, process-improvement and international-registration-style dossiers. This creates a virtuous cycle: better-documented products, stronger regulatory-and-clinical-acceptance, and increased competitiveness in export markets. In contrast, allowing generic entry after four years would commoditize a category that was explicitly designed to occupy a higher-value, innovation-driven niche.

Conclusion

“Phytopharmaceuticals deserve not just a new drug like head-start, but a permanent-like position as disciplined, evidence-rich, new-drug-style interventions – a decision that will shape India’s pharma-innovation and patient-safety landscape for decades.”

Phytopharmaceuticals represent a unique regulatory and scientific opportunity for India, to recognize plant-based, multi-constituent fractions as sophisticated, evidence-driven drugs rather than generic-style herbal commodities. The decision to permit generic entry after four years would undermine the original rationale for creating the phytopharmaceutical category, weaken incentives for genuine R&D, and create regulatory-and-safety gaps in the product lifecycle. By treating phytopharmaceuticals as perpetual “new drugs”, with sustained data-generation, quality-control and pharmacovigilance expectations, India can build a globally credible, innovation-friendly platform for botanical-style therapeutics that serves both patients and developers.