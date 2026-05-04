Sun Pharma bets on Organon for its next wind 

Sun Pharma’s $12 billion acquisition of Organon will prove to be a milestone as the largest takeover by an Indian pharma company. Though the deal looks like a near term millstone, Sun Pharma has a history of digesting acquisitions and emerging stronger. There is no doubt that Sun Pharma has used the M&A route to scale up faster than its peers. Of the nine acquisitions in the past 16 years, some of them proved to be challenging (Taro, Ranbaxy come to mind). But past integration challenges, like the 17-year dogged pursuit of Taro and settling Ranbaxy’s dysfunctional manufacturing standards are sure to have honed the team’s due diligence process to a razor sharp focus on the end goal.

And this big move just adds to Founder Dilip Shanghvi’s legacy as a carefully bold dealmaker. That may seem like a contradiction in terms but consider his statement at the post deal press meet, that he is “debt-averse, not risk-averse”. For the right asset, he’s comfortable going from net cash to net debt, indicating that the company believes that Organon scores on the risk/reward ratio.

But as the bellwether of India Pharma Inc, the company faces higher than normal market perceptions and expectations. Shanghvi tempered his “debt-averse, not risk-averse” stance with the reassurance that the aim would be to repay the debt as fast as possible, as well as maintain the company’s history of keeping shareholders satisfied with regular dividends.

The company plans to fund the all-cash buyout through a combination of available cash resources ($2-2.5 billion of cash on hand) and the balance ($9.25-9.75 billion) as committed financing from banks. An HDFC Securities report sees the growth trend for the combined entity falling from 10-12 per cent to mid-single digits, terming this a “major near-term overhang”. The analysts also note that debt restructuring with better rates and strong free cash flow generation from both the companies will help reduce debt over the next few years.

Most analysts are betting that Shanghvi and team will once again mould a stressed asset into a vital part of its ongoing transformation into an innovation-led global partner of choice. Stock markets had reacted warily as buzz about the deal picked up over the past few weeks, cautious about the sizable debt burden that Sun Pharma would take on its books, for an entity that seems to have run its race.

But sentiment seems to have recovered a bit since the deal was announced, as more details on the rationale were revealed. Subject to concurrence from Organon shareholders and the usual regulatory approvals, the deal once it closes in early 2027, would give Sun Pharma a sizable boost in multiple global rankings. The Mumbai-headquartered company would claim a spot among the top 25 companies, a top 3 slot in women’s health, and become the seventh largest biosimilars company.

More importantly, even as most of Organon’s own brands near loss of exclusivity (LoE), its portfolio, global manufacturing footprint and capabilities in complex modalities will complement and scale up Sun Pharma’s existing operations. The combined entity could become a more comprehensive and competitive launch pad for future innovative medicines, from Sun Pharma’s own pipeline of specialty medicines as well as future in-licensed opportunities.

After acquisition and consolidation, revenue share from innovative medicines is projected to increase to 27 per cent (from 20 per cent in Sun Pharma’s FY25 revenue mix), overtaking generics, which drops from 30 per cent to 15 per cent. Revenue from branded generics is projected to increase from 46 per cent to 51 per cent. Another major win for Sun Pharma is that biosimilars will emerge as a new slice in the combined entity’s revenue pie, with Organon’s biosimilar brands contributing six per cent of revenues.

Footprint wise, the Organon acquisition expands Sun Pharma’s reach to 150+ countries (most notably improving its presence in China and South Korea, difficult geographies at the best of times). Post deal, the combined entity will have approximately 2x revenues and EBITDA.

At the post-deal press meet, Kirti Ganorkar, MD, Sun Pharma, stressed how the deal would make Sun Pharma “a partner of choice for acquiring and launching new products.” While the immediate priorities will be business continuity, disciplined integration and responsible value creation, he added that Sun Pharma sees “strong potential in leveraging Organon’s talent pool.” He also spoke of the “scope for synergies including significant revenue upside opportunities to be realised over the coming years.”

Jayashree Satagopan, CFO, Sun Pharma also elaborated on the opportunities for cross cultural assimilation, harking back to Sun Pharma’s past transformative acquisitions, starting with Taro (2010), Dusa (2012), Ilumya (2014), Ranbaxy (2015), Odomzo and Cequa (2018), Winlevi (2021), Concert Pharmaceuticals (2023), and Checkpoint Therapeutics (2025).

Beyond the balance sheet, such mega mergers usually result in layoffs (or what industry terms ‘right sizing’). The investor presentation alludes to tapping potential synergies of over $350 million stemming from synergies through procurement, human resource and supply chain over the next 2-4 years, ‘leveraging efficient and lean operations, to unlock cost improvement opportunities.’ This is yet another perception challenge that will need to be addressed as the integration proceeds.

As per an analyst note from Equirus Securities, the acquisition will be EPS accretive from year one, but integration will happen from FY28E. Commenting on factors which could delay this process, they state that FTC approval is key. Secondly, a few products are required to be divested, which can impact the overall timelines.

A slide from the investor presentation mentions that the company intends to build a shared culture, blending Sunology and the Organon Way, with patient centricity at the core. The world will be watching to see how this unfolds because it could signal an overdue mindset change. Sun Pharma’s bold bet is not just one company’s aspirations to pivot from volume to value at scale. The deal and its execution will hopefully trigger more peers from India Pharma Inc to make this transition. That is why the Sun PharmaOrganon deal is such a big deal.

VIVEKA ROYCHOWDHURY, Editor

[email protected]

[email protected]