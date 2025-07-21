Venus Remedies secures WHO GDP endorsement for pharma logistics

Venus Remedies has once again received the World Health Organization (WHO) Good Distribution Practices (GDP) Certification for its Supply Chain Unit-II in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, from Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS).

“Earned through a rigorous, independent audit, this recognition is a testament to our operational discipline, culture of continuous improvement, and the collective commitment of our teams to set new benchmarks for excellence in pharmaceutical delivery in India and globally,” said Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre.

As part of its supply chain transformation, Venus Remedies has adopted a 360-degree digital logistics model, implementing IoT-enabled systems to monitor key shipment conditions—such as temperature, humidity, and location alerts—in real-time. The company has also developed proprietary warehousing algorithms to optimise cartonisation and shipping workflows, halving delivery time while reducing costs.

Extending its reach directly to pharmacies and small retailers, Venus Remedies now operates a parallel online delivery system backed by real-time order tracking, digital payment reconciliation, and live customer support, strengthening its market presence and customer engagement in the country.

“The WHO GDP accreditation validates our investment in cutting-edge logistics and reflects our strategic vision to be a globally trusted partner in healthcare,” said Peeyush Jain, Deputy Managing Director, Venus Remedies.