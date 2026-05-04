IDMA appoints Dr T S Parmar as Secretary General

The Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) has announced the appointment of Dr T S Parmar as its new Secretary General.

Dr Parmar brings over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held leadership roles across major companies including Eli Lilly India, Jubilant Life Sciences, and Zydus Cadila, among others. Most recently, he served as MD & CEO of Albert David.

Over his career, he has led business turnarounds, greenfield projects, and strategic initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, while managing large-scale operations across sales, manufacturing, and international markets. His expertise spans key therapy areas such as cardiology, diabetology, oncology, and gynecology.

Dr Parmar holds a PhD in Healthcare Strategy and has also contributed as a mentor, academic, and industry advisor. IDMA noted that his experience and strategic outlook will play a key role in strengthening the association’s initiatives and member engagement.