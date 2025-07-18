CORONA Remedies acquires seven Bayer India brands to expand cardiology and women’s health portfolio

The acquired portfolio includes NOKLOT from the cardiology segment, and six women’s healthcare brands—FOSTINE, LUPROFACT, MENODAC, OVIDAC, SPYE, and VAGESTON. These brands are aimed at strengthening CORONA Remedies’ presence in both the cardiology and women’s healthcare categories in the Indian market.

This acquisition marks CORONA Remedies’ entry into the anti-platelet market, which is currently valued at INR 1507 crore and is growing at a rate of 8 per cent annually. Additionally, the acquired brands are set to reinforce the company’s position in the gonadotrophin and progesterone hormone market, valued at INR 1862 crore as of MAT June 2025. This category primarily supports infertility treatment and pregnancy management.

CORONA Remedies stated that its sales and marketing team, along with its distribution network, will work to ensure the acquired brands reach patients across metro, semi-metro, urban, semi-urban, and rural locations.

GCV Life served as the advisor for this transaction.