Merck signs an MoU with Aragen

Merck Life Science, India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aragen, an R&D and manufacturing solutions provider, in small molecules and biologics, to the global life sciences industries.

The MoU was signed by Aditya Sharma, Head of Process Solutions, India Region, Merck Life Science, and Subodh Deshmukh, CEO, Aragen Bioscience. The collaboration between Aragen and Merck aims to facilitate the supply of equipment and technologies for mAb (monoclonal antibody) manufacturing and process development for novel modalities. This accelerates the clinical-to-commercial process timeline and enables customers to develop the right molecule and scale up with our support.