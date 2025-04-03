GBA Group’s Eureka acquires majority stake in Teena Biolabs

Eureka Analytical Services (Eureka), a subsidiary of the GBA Group, has acquired a majority stake in Teena Biolabs (Teena), a pharma analytics service provider in India. The acquisition aligns with the GBA Group’s global expansion strategy and enhances Eureka’s capabilities in pharma analysis with two US-FDA approved sites.

Teena Biolabs, established in 1999, provides pharmaceutical laboratory services with a focus on method development, validation, and routine batch testing. The company has approximately 200 employees across its main site in Hyderabad and a second laboratory in Panchkula. The Hyderabad laboratory holds a US-FDA inspected status, enabling it to support pharma companies operating in both the domestic and export markets.

Steffen Walter, CEO of GBA Group, stated, “India is one of the most dynamic pharma markets in the world. Against this background, the merger with the Teena team is an important step towards positioning the GBA Group as a global life science service provider in this market. The expanded portfolio resulting from the merger of Eureka and Teena and the cooperation with our laboratories in Europe provides the GBA Group with an excellent basis for supporting internationally oriented pharma companies in their development and approval activities.”

Dr Gouri Satpathy and Sanjeev Khatri, founders and owners of Eureka, highlighted the strategic significance of the acquisition, stating, “In addition to services in the food sector, pharmaceutical analysis is the second strategically important mainstay in Eureka’s service portfolio. The merger with Teena therefore represents a further milestone in significantly expanding the range of services in this area, serving the Indian pharma market holistically and establishing Eureka and the GBA Group as the leading address in the field of laboratory analysis in India.”

Anjaiah Katike and Nirooparani Katike, founders of Teena Biolabs, stated, “With the GBA Group and Eureka, we have found a global partner with a strong Indian presence that is ideal for Teena’s next phase of growth. Our customers will benefit from the broader service offering and international network. This makes us the ideal provider for Indian and international pharma companies looking for high-quality service across countries.”

The merger is expected to expand pharma analysis capabilities in India and strengthen GBA Group’s presence in the global life sciences market.