AYUSH, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry organise conference on labelling and packaging provisions for ASU products

AYUSH Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised a Conference on Labelling and Packaging Provisions for ASU products recently at PHD House, New Delhi. The conference was graced by the Chief Guest Dr Kousthubha Upadhyay, Advisor (Ay.), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India and Dr Tanweer Alam, Additional Director, Indian Institute of Packaging, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India as Guest of Honour.

The conference was also joined by Dr Durga Prasad, Chair, AYUSH Committee, PHDCCI and Head Marketing, Dabur India, Dr Santosh Joshi, Co-Chair, AYUSH Committee, PHDCCI and Sr. General Manager, Hamdard Laboratory and it was moderated by Dr Nasir Jamal, Senior Secretary, PHDCCI.

Dr Kousthubha Upadhyay mentioned that digital labelling, or the incorporation of digital elements into product labelling, is an innovative approach that offers numerous advantages over traditional labelling methods. He also highlighted that a draft notification will soon be coming for the Industry on the indication of packaging. Dr Upadhyay mentioned that the Industry should be very careful with the advertisement strategy needs to be changed. He further urged bigger Industry players to kindly create awareness about the labelling and packaging procedures. Dr Upadhya highlighted that labelling serves not only as a means of communication but also as a form of advertisement. He noted that the specifics of labelling are subject to debate and should align with the standards approved by the licensing authority. He also discussed the historical shift from glass to plastic bottles, citing that the transition was driven by the challenges of transporting glass containers. He emphasised the need for a strategic shift in labelling practices, particularly for Ayurvedic medicines.

Dr Tanweer Alam shared a brief presentation about the significance of labelling and packaging and how the Industry must follow norms for packaging. Dr Alam highlighted that the plastic used in packaging has become problematic, particularly multilayer plastics, which need replacement. He pointed out issues with substandard packaging, emphasising that traditional packaging primarily focused on covering the product. Modern packaging, however, requires proper labelling, should extend the product’s shelf life, protect the medicine without affecting its health benefits, and also have aesthetic appeal. He further highlighted several critical issues regarding packaging in the healthcare sector. He pointed out that 70 per cent of products currently do not have effective packaging. Specifically, the use of multilayer plastics has become problematic and needs to be replaced. He emphasised that traditional packaging primarily focused on covering the product, but modern packaging must meet higher standards.

Dr Durga Prasad while welcoming the guests spoke about the labelling and packaging provision of ASU products. He stated that when products have different formats in labelling, it can be attributed to several factors, including regulatory requirements, market-specific preferences, brand differentiation strategies, and practical considerations. He further quoted an example of Ashwagandha that it can be used for various conditions, but it is necessary to consult an Ayurveda practitioner. Dr Prasad also talked about how labelling can also be misleading in the form of advertisements.

Dr Santosh Joshi gave concluding remarks and a vote of thanks for today’s conference. He said that the AYUSH industry is expanding and the market size of Indian AYUSH has grown significantly. In the past decades, the global herbal market has also become an economically active sector. Labelling and packaging provisions for ASU products are essential to ensure consumer safety, compliance with regulatory standards, and the promotion of these traditional medicine systems. Dr. Joshi further highlighted that Labeling and packaging provisions for ASU products are significant as they ensure product integrity, compliance with regulations, and adherence to the branding standards.

There was a technical session moderated by Dr Himanshu Tiwari, President Technical, Karma Ayurveda and it was joined by Hari Ram Rinwa, MD and CEO, Ayubal Wellness and Secretary, Ayurvedic Manufacturer Association of Rajasthan; Ashish Dixit, Lead Regulatory Affairs, Dabur India; Sanjay Kumar, Director, Multani Pharmaceuticals; Vinay Yadav, Sr. Manager, Packaging Development, Hamdard and Dr Anurag Gupta, Principle Scientist, Healthkart joined from the Industry.

The conference was attended by more than 70 delegates from AYUSH Industry stalwarts, practitioners and Ayurveda students from the Industry.