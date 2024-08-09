Amgen to open a new site in Hyderabad

Amgen plans to open a new technology and innovation site in Hyderabad, India. The site, known as Amgen India, aims to accelerate digital capabilities across the global organisation to further advance Amgen’s pipeline of medicines.

Amgen India will be located in HITEC City, a suburb of Hyderabad, occupying six floors of the RMZ Spire Tower 110. Hyderabad was selected for its talent across medicine, life sciences, data sciences and IT sectors. The site can accommodate up to 3,000 people and will be operational by Q4 2024.

Amgen India will initially build and accelerate new technology solutions and digital capabilities at scale that aim to enhance efficiencies across the enterprise. The site will offer roles that strengthen key areas of Amgen’s business, including AI, data science, life science and other additional global capabilities over time. To lead Amgen’s expanded presence in India, Som Chattopadhyay has been appointed national executive for India.

Amgen has nearly 27,000 employees and has a presence in approximately 100 countries and regions worldwide, including India.