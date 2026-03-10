Merck partners with JSS AHER, Mysuru for skilling future talent

Merck’s Healthcare R&D, India has signed an MoU with JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, launching the CATALYST program – a structured initiative to prepare pharmaceutical science students with industry-relevant skills in Healthcare R&D.

The collaboration will deliver specialised training in key areas including pharmacovigilance, medical writing, regulatory affairs, and scientific writing, alongside essential professional skills, enabling students to build the practical capabilities needed for research and regulatory functions within the healthcare sector.

Signed in the presence of Dr B Suresh, Pro Chancellor of JSS AHER and former President of the Pharmacy Council of India, the MoU reflects the growing importance of industry–academia collaboration in shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals. The initiative seeks to open new career pathways for graduates while strengthening the development of reliable, science-led healthcare solutions for patients.

Aligned with Merck’s strategy to foster innovation through external collaborations, the CATALYST program aims to strengthen the talent pipeline for research and development. By equipping students with practical knowledge and specialized skills early in their careers, the initiative helps bridge capability gaps and support future healthcare innovations for patients.