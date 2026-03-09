Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmacy hosts National Conference on “Next-Gen Pharma Trends towards Viksit Bharat”

A two-day National Conference on “Next-Gen Pharma Trends towards Viksit Bharat” was successfully organised by Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmacy, Dalewal in Hoshiarpur in collaboration with the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (Punjab State Branch) on February 27–28, 2026. The event witnessed strong national participation with more than 400 registered delegates representing academia, industry, and research organisations from 10 states across India.

The conference was inaugurated by Prof Susheel Mittal, Vice Chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), in the presence of Prof. Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, President of the IPA Punjab State Branch and former Dean & Chairperson of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University. Other distinguished dignitaries included Prof. Parveen Bansal, Dean R&D at IKGPTU, and Prof Y S Brar, Dean Academics at IKGPTU.

Er. Prabhjit Singh, Chairman of the Sri Guru Nanak Dev Education Trust, delivered the welcome address, while Prof Rajeev Garg, Principal of Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmacy and Organizing Secretary of the conference, presented an overview of the event.

In his Presidential Keynote, Prof Bhoop highlighted the importance of innovation-driven research and emerging domains such as regulatory science, nanomedicine, and Quality by Design (QbD). He also stressed the need for stronger industry–academia collaboration and the leadership role of young pharmacists in advancing India’s healthcare ecosystem toward the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The conference featured insightful sessions by eminent speakers including Prof. Monica Gulati, Executive Dean at Lovely Professional University; Prof Anil Kumar from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University and Secretary of IPA Punjab State; and Dr Manish Goswami, Principal of Swami Vivekanand College of Pharmacy.

The scientific programme also showcased over 60 poster presentations by young researchers, reflecting emerging innovations and research advancements in the pharmaceutical sciences. The conference concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Dr Kanika Tuli, marking the event as a significant academic initiative promoting excellence in pharmaceutical education and research in line with the vision of a progressive and self-reliant India.