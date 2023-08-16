Lupin gets US FDA nod for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.09%; Metoprolol Succinate ER Tablets USP
Both products will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India
Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.09%, to market a generic equivalent of Bromday Ophthalmic Solution, 0.09%, of Bausch & Lomb Inc. This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.
Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09% (RLD Bromday) had estimated annual sales of $11 million in the US (IQVIA MAT June 2023).
It has also received approval from the USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Toprol-XL Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg of Sequel Therapeutics, LLC.
Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets USP (RLD Toprol-XL) had estimated annual sales of USD 305 million in the US (IQVIA MAT June 2023).
Both products will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.