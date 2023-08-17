Affordability is tied to quality

Has Covid increased or decreased access and equity of healthcare and treatment?

There’s a panel discussion in MSF’s upcoming inaugural Health and Humanity Conference (August 17, New Delhi) on “How COVID has shaped justice and equity for access to treatment”. The focus is on looking at how COVID has shaped justice and equity in access to treatment.

So has COVID improved the status quo on access to treatment or is its impact more negative?

Its both. The positive is that the scientific community worked together to achieve breakthroughs to diagnose, treat and prevent COVID. Within months, we had a test, within a year, we had a vaccine, and within two years, we had started to see some very effective therapeutics. So you can see that if the right resources are available, mainly backed by governments, you can quickly have scientific breakthroughs.

In that sense, MSF has been highlighting how the pace of scientific progress is glacially slow in neglected diseases or populations. TB is a classic example. It took over four decades before new drugs became available for drug-resistant TB. One of the positives of COVID was that it brought collaboration of the scientific community across borders, and governments provided the resources needed to back these scientific advances. Clinical trials were conducted across countries, regulatory pathways were set up, and data was reviewed by national drug regulatory authorities to quickly make tests, vaccines and therapeutics available in the health system.

Yet, in access to these, a lack of global solidarity became evident despite early promises by world leaders. Technology and production capacity are concentrated in high-income countries and in the hands of a few pharmaceutical corporations. Monopolies on reagents affected the ability of local manufacturers in many countries to supply more tests to their health systems. High-income countries (HICs), including the US, UK, Switzerland, and many EU countries, tied up most of the global supply of vaccine doses early on in the epidemic. By the end of 2021, deadly pandemic waves swept across regions. Yet, many healthcare workers and vulnerable people in low and middle-income countries did not receive their first dose of approved vaccines.

So my point is, you could see public and private research institutions and collaboration among the scientific community to provide the breakthroughs that we needed, from the genomic sequence to the test to the vaccines to the drugs.

But in terms of equity, the high-income countries tied up all the supplies at the pandemic’s peak, so nothing changed for low and middle-income countries. So that came out and should shape the negotiations for the pandemic treaty.

What came out, particularly for regional multilateral forums like the African Union, was that it was not sufficient to depend on imports, donations and the leftovers from high-income countries.

African leaders are now committing to policies that recognise that production capabilities are essential for the continent in the future. They now face the challenge of providing their manufacturers with the policy framework and long-term financial support needed to develop technology and survive. These include investments but also the introduction of time-tested policies that have worked in countries like India, Bangladesh, Egypt and Argentina with developed manufacturing capacities, such as limiting intellectual property barriers that have a chilling effect on local production and giving preference to local manufacturers in public procurement.

So that’s a very positive (result) that you see. Other regions know the value of doing something India has done for the last five decades. India has sustained, both in terms of public investments in technology, giving incentives for technology development, developing pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, biologic drugs, tests, and of course, vaccines.

While India was criticised for blocking supplies by some for reserving supplies for itself, at the same time, it was evident that countries like India benefited from local production at the peak of the pandemic. So you can see the impact of that on the political thinking of the African Union and others that we need to invest in technology and manufacturing So that’s one of the positives.

Pre-pandemic policy efforts to encourage API production did not succeed as well as hoped. Post pandemic, the PLI scheme has received a different kind of policy push. So do you see this as another positive?

Yes. I think two very clear things came out of the pandemic. One, was the policies needed for India to bring back API manufacturing. It was there before the pandemic.

But what you also see is the issue of local production becoming important in the area of diagnostics. Shortages in the supply of reagents – the raw materials –going into making (diagnostic kits) tests. It’s something that India has to invest in and develop the capacity to address as there is heavy dependence on corporations for the reagents and the raw materials that go into diagnostics.

Second are the policies on encouraging local production of diagnostics. It took over a decade for the indigenous PCR machines and the PCR kits for DR-TB, which had been being developed but were not being procured despite meeting quality assurance standards from the WHO. Then because of COVID, policymakers in the health ministry recognised the importance, and you saw the very rapid expansion of PCR testing capacity in the health system across the country due to the pandemic.

The uptake (of PCR technology) by the public sector is what is subsidising the diagnostic manufacturers as the government expanded PCR testing capacity during COVID. This is a very big positive.

India because of its manufacturing capacity, but also the kind of support India gave from a regulatory point of view, from ICMR, the Department of Biotechnology, and the regulatory authority led to a lot of these breakthroughs for India on vaccine production, tests, and, of course, the drugs as well, because there is much political will in India to get these things done.

So, the industry also knew that the government of India was very interested in them producing the tests, vaccines, and drugs. So that’s a positive.

What about vaccines? How will COVID impact policies around vaccines?

For the limited supplies of vaccines and medical products made available to LMICs during the pandemic, pre-conditions were imposed on governments and the central global mechanism Accelerator – A (ACT-A) for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and medicines supply.

Among the most egregious clauses inserted by multinational pharmaceutical corporations in purchase agreements for COVID vaccines was to pass on the legal liabilities for severe injuries resulting from these new vaccines (indemnity clauses) to purchasers like governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) procuring vaccines and set a worrying precedent for the future. These clauses from Big Pharma undermine rights in case of severe injuries and transparency of pricing and supply terms and will continue to haunt us.

But there are some positive aspects.

There is now a recognition among some policy makers in Inda that adult vaccination is very important, mainly to provide another tool to address the rise of antibiotic resistance. New vaccines, like the pneumonia vaccine typhoid vaccines, are all essential vaccines that could offset the use of antibiotics at the community level.

We need the ICMR and NCDC to take up the importance of vaccines with the MoHFW to address AMR.

And what ab