Lupin partners with Cost Plus Drugs, COPD Foundation

Lupin has collaborated with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs) and the COPD Foundation, to expand the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, to COPD patients in the US.

Lupin’s Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, is currently the only generic product available that is therapeutically equivalent to Spiriva HandiHaler (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder), 18 mcg/capsule by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals.

A statement from Lupin informs, “Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects over 15 million adults in the US and ranks as the fourth leading cause of death in the country. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in countering the disease burden by enhancing access to products for patients in the US.”

Reuters informs that the collaboration with Cost Plus Drugs is expected to boost Lupin’s US business, which accounts for approximately 33 per cent of its 2023 revenue.