There has been a strong wave of M&A activity in Indian domestic formulations space

As one of the world’s largest independent financial groups, with more than 200 years of global expertise, how important a market is India to Rothschild & Co’s overall business, in terms of revenue share (or percentage growth in revenue share)?

Rothschild & Co is one of the largest independent financial advisory firms globally with over 1,500 professionals on the ground in 58 locations across 42 countries. During 2021 and 2022, the firm successfully advised on over 1,000 M&A deals globally, which makes us the most active global advisor by volume of transactions. India has been essential to the firm’s global strategy for over 20 years. With a team of 25+ bankers and advising on an average of 12-14 transactions every year, we are one of the country’s largest pure play global M&A and financial advisory firms.

Our business in India has grown significantly over the last five years, both in terms of banker strength and revenues. Our focus on pure-play M&A and financial advisory service offering, strong global sector expertise coupled with experienced local bankers, and longevity of senior bankers within the firm in India is certainly paying off, evidenced by the rising share of repeat business from our existing clients. Given how our business in India has shaped over the last five years, we are highly confident to grow meaningfully in the next two to three years.

What’s been the engagement levels with India’s healthcare and pharma sectors, in terms of growth in value/volume of deals transacted as a percentage of Rothschild & Co’s global business?

Healthcare is an important and growing market at a global level. With a global team of c.100 bankers dedicated to the sector, Rothschild & Co has advised on over 170 transactions in the healthcare sector globally in the last three years. It is also a globally interconnected sector, especially in pharma and medical devices, which leads to a large volume of cross-border activity for us.

We have scaled up our healthcare sector franchise in India over the last few years and are now regarded as among the top two global firms in the healthcare sector in India, having advised on over 15 transactions in the last seven years. Some