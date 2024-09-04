Express Pharma

Lupin launches Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets in the US

Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 50 mg had estimated annual sales of $ 1,600 million in the US (IQVIA MAT July 2024)

By EP News Bureau
Lupin announced the launch of Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 50 mg, in the United States, after having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 50 mg is a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq Extended-Release Tablets, 50 mg of Astellas Pharma Global Development. Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 50 mg had estimated annual sales of $ 1,600 million in the US (IQVIA MAT July 2024).

