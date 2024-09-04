Agilent – Advance Your Peptide Product Commercialization

Express Pharma

Synthetic peptide therapeutics, encompassing a range of artificially created peptides, have emerged as a significant area of pharmaceutical development. Their specificity and safety profile make them a promising solution for addressing unmet medical challenges. Yet, alongside innovative modifications and intricate formulations emerge fresh hurdles. As this domain burgeons, sophisticated manufacturing, analytical tools, and refined data analysis become imperative for evaluating these peptides effectively.

 

Watch these thought-provoking two-part webinar series on the entire value chain of therapeutic peptides and Learn about:

  • Peptide manufacturing specifications
  • Recommendations and general chapters from USP in ensuring quality
  • Streamlined workflows for producing high-quality API
  • End-to-end analytical to preparative workflow for synthetic peptides
  • How USP standards ensures the quality of DS and DP
  • LC/MS based characterization workflow
  • Case Study: GLP-1 peptides on impurity profiling
  • Selection of analytical techniques and samples
  • Guidelines for assessing analytical similarities
  • And much more

