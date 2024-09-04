NATCO Canada announces $ 8 mn investment in eGenesis

NATCO Pharma announces that its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, NATCO Pharma (Canada), has made an investment of $ 8 million in eGenesis, a biotechnology company that is xenotransplantation focused on developing safe and effective human-compatible organs for transplant.

In March 2024, eGenesis announced the world’s first porcine kidney transplant in a living patient. The transplant was authorised by the USFDA under the Expanded Access pathway. eGenesis is working on a genome engineering-based approach to the development of safe and effective transplantable organs to end the global organ shortage and transform the treatment of organ failure.

The eGenesis Genome Engineering and Production (EGEN) Platform comprehensively addresses cross-species molecular incompatibilities and viral risk via genetic engineering to improve the lives of patients in need of a transplant. eGenesis is advancing development programs for kidney transplant, acute liver failure, and heart transplant.