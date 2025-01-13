Lupin launches Minzoya (Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP and Ferrous Bisglycinate Tablets) in the US

Lupin announced the launch of Minzoya (Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP and Ferrous Bisglycinate Tablets), 0.1 mg/0.02 mg and 36.5 mg in the United States, after having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Minzoya (Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP and Ferrous Bisglycinate Tablets) 0.1 mg/0.02 mg and 36.5 mg is a generic equivalent of Balcoltra (Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP and Ferrous Bisglycinate Tablets) 0.1 mg/0.02 mg and 36.5 mg, of Avion Pharmaceuticals, indicated for use by females of reproductive potential to prevent pregnancy.

Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP and Ferrous Bisglycinate Tablets (RLD Balcoltra) had an estimated annual sale of $ 24 million in the US (IQVIA MAT November 2024).