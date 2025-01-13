AI is set to improve R&D productivity and lower costs

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly reduce pharmaceutical R&D costs by streamlining drug discovery, optimising clinical trials, and minimising costly failures through data-driven predictions and effectiveness assessments. This potential was acknowledged by the pharmaceutical industry professionals in a survey* conducted by GlobalData.

GlobalData’s report, “The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry – 2025,” reveals that although opinions varied, the respondents agreed that AI has the capacity to both: increase R&D productivity and reduce costs in the next 12 months.

Urte Jakimaviciute, Senior Director of Market Research and Strategic Intelligence in the healthcare division, GlobalData, comments, “Enhancing productivity in pharmaceutical R&D is fundamental as it accelerates the development of new drugs, enabling companies to innovate more effectively, respond to emerging medical needs, and maintain a competitive edge in a fast-evolving market, while addressing the rising costs and lengthy timelines that threaten long term sustainability.

Improving productivity is also vital as it aligns with the broader trend of AI adoption across industries, which is also pushing pharmaceutical companies to integrate advanced technologies to remain competitive and keep up with digitalisation trends.”

In the same survey, pharmaceutical industry professionals identified lead generation and optimisation in drug discovery as the area in which AI has been most effectively integrated so far. This was followed by target identification—another crucial process in R&D.

Jakimaviciute concludes, “While AI’s role in drug discovery is still evolving, with many drugs still being in discovery or early stages of clinical trials, increasing numbers of AI-discovered drugs are expected to enter the markets in the future. This will be driven by the ongoing need to enhance efficiency and speed in the process, cost-effectiveness factors, and continuous advancements in AI itself, as well as increasing regulatory acceptance towards the use of technologies.”

*GlobalData’s survey fielded with 128 GlobalData pharmaceutical industry professionals between November 15 to December 04, 2024.

