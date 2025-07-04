Lupin launches Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray), 0.03 per cent and 0.06 per cent in the US

Lupin announced the launch of Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray), 0.03 per cent and 0.06 per cent, in the United States. Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray), 0.03 per cent and 0.06 per cent are bioequivalent to Atrovent Nasal Spray, 0.03 per cent and 0.06 per cent, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals.

Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray) 0.03 per cent is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea associated with allergic and nonallergic perennial rhinitis in adults and children aged 6 years and older. Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray) 0.06 per cent is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea associated with the common cold or seasonal allergic rhinitis for adults and children aged 5 years and older.

Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (RLD Atrovent) had estimated annual sales of $ 63 million in the US. (IQVIA MAT May 2025).