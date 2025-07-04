Endometriosis market to grow to $2.5 bn across 7MM in 2034

The endometriosis market across the seven major markets (7MM*) is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 per cent from $938.0 million in 2024 to $2.5 billion in 2034, forecasts GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Endometriosis: Seven Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis,” reveals that the strong growth of the endometriosis market will be primarily fueled by the introduction of several key pipeline therapies, including Kissei Pharmaceutical’s Yselty (linzagolix), a GnRH antagonist already available in the five major European markets (5EU) and poised to enter both the US and Japanese markets.

Further growth is anticipated with the forthcoming US launch of Hope Medicine’s HMI-115, a prolactin receptor antagonist representing a novel mechanism of action, as well as the anticipated release of Fuji Pharma’s Alyssa (drospirenone + estetrol), an off-label oral contraceptive, in Japan.

Beyond therapeutic innovation, increased awareness of endometriosis is contributing to the higher diagnosis rates. This is further supported by the advancements in non-invasive diagnostic methods—particularly the use of biomarkers—which are enabling earlier and more accurate detection of the condition. Among the pipeline candidates, Yselty is expected to emerge as a market leader, with forecasted sales reaching $664.5 million in 2034.

Dr Shireen Mohammad, Senior Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders Senior Analyst, GlobalData, comments, “The key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData have identified five major unmet needs in the endometriosis market: non-invasive diagnostics, disease awareness and education of medical professionals, more effective drugs with long-term safety and tolerability, non-hormonal therapies, and better using of disease etiology and pathophysiology.”

Most of the current medical treatments for endometriosis are hormonal therapies. They target the disease that is mainly localised to the pelvic cavity through a systemic approach by temporarily inducing an early menopausal state. In addition to the undesirable hypoestrogenic side effects and failure to prevent the recurrence of the disease, another key weakness of hormonal regimens is that their use prevents conception.

Endometriosis most prominently affects women of childbearing age, and the lack of non-hormonal therapy options indicates a fundamental unmet need for a medication that can allow a woman’s normal menstrual cycle to continue, providing the possibility of pregnancy during treatment.

Given the estrogen-dependent nature of this condition, the current hormone therapies target endometriosis by disrupting the ovarian and endometrial pathways, which regulate the key aspects of fertility. During pregnancy, treatment is not required as endometriosis-associated symptoms reduce considerably.

Furthermore, the use of birth control pills in adolescent patients is still under dispute. Therefore, this patient subpopulation would greatly benefit from a non-hormonal therapy. HMI-115 is currently in development as a prolactin receptor antagonist, offering potential benefits as a non-hormonal therapy.”

Dr Shireen Mohammad concludes, “The endometriosis market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period. However, the low cost of hormonal contraceptives poses a challenge to new market entrants.”

*7MM: The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan.