Lupin collaborates with Honeywell, plans for HFO technology in Inhalers

Lupin announced its plan to use Honeywell’s Solstice Air (HFO-1234ze(E) cGMP) propellant to transform respiratory care through the development of next-generation inhalers. Designed for patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Honeywell Solstice Air has the potential to prevent the release of high global warming potential (GWP) molecules.

Lupin intends to become the first pharmaceutical company in India to use Honeywell’s Solstice Air product at scale as a next-generation propellant in pressurised metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs). Solstice Air offers an alternative to traditional hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)-based propellants, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 99.9 per cent. By investigating the use of this innovative, non-flammable propellant in its pMDIs, Lupin is taking steps toward minimising the environmental impact of respiratory solutions while providing effective treatment options for patients with asthma and COPD.

The terms of the deal are subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documents acceptable to both Honeywell and Lupin.