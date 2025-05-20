Barentz acquires Fengli, China, aims to strengthen market presence

Barentz, a specialty ingredients solutions provider, has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire 100 per cent equity of Fengli Group, a specialty chemicals distributor for pharmaceutical excipients and active ingredients in China.

Established in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, Fengli Group comprises a team of over 100 experienced professionals across five locations in mainland China. It sources pharmaceutical excipients and active ingredients from 35 international principals and serves more than 2,000 customers in pharmaceutical production, research, and development. Fengli Group’s primary focus is on the pharma and health product markets in mainland China. Their facilities include an analytical pharma lab for product formulation and support, as well as excipient research, development, and application labs.

This move would grant Barentz access to the Chinese pharma market and establish a sales network centred around innovative excipients and active pharma ingredients (APIs). The partnership would further enhance the service and commercial capabilities of Barentz in China while enabling Fengli Group to expand its international presence. By aligning product portfolios, both companies are set to unlock significant synergies and drive accelerated growth.

Post-completion, Dexin Ma, President, Fengli, and co-founder Jingtao Dou, will continue their roles as President and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively, overseeing daily operations and ensuring a smooth integration between the two companies. Qiao (Yeffita) Ma will also remain with Fengli Group and will play a key role in developing the business both in and outside China.

Parties expect to complete the acquisition during the second half of 2025, with completion subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.