Linde starts up new air separation unit in Hyderabad

Praxair India (a Linde company) announced the commencement of commercial production at its air separation unit (ASU) at Patancheru in Hyderabad, Telangana on October 14, 2023.

This plant will be producing in total 250 tonnes per day of gases including liquid medical oxygen, nitrogen and argon, catering to the requirements of healthcare, pharma and other industrial sectors of the region.

The construction of this ASU project was completed within an 18-month timeframe, starting April 2022, when Linde received official approval from Government of Telangana.

“The new Hyderabad ASU provides us with a manufacturing base in the key market of Telangana and will reduce dependency on supply from other states,” said RC Kaushik, Head of Sales, Healthcare & AT, Linde – India.

“We were focused on completing the construction within the stipulated 18-month timeframe, despite challenges along the way which impacted the import of critical equipment,” said Anirudh Gharote, Executive Director, Praxair India.