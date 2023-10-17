Diakonos Oncology’s dendritic cell vaccine shows promise despite development hurdles: GlobalData

Cellipoint Bioservices entered an agreement with Diakonos Oncology in October 2023 for the development and manufacturing of DOC1021, an autologous dendritic cell (DC) vaccine. The collaboration was announced after Diakonos Oncology revealed promising results of the ongoing Phase I trial evaluating DOC1021 in newly diagnosed patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) administered following surgical intervention and standard postoperative chemoradiation. The FDA subsequently granted the vaccine a Fast Track Designation for the indication. Currently, the only FDA-approved DC vaccine, Dendreon’s Provenge, did not make a lasting impact, indicating significant developmental challenges for DOC1021 and other agents using a DC-based platform, according to GlobalData.

GBM is the most frequent and aggressive primary brain tumor associated with a grim prognosis, underscoring the need for new therapeutic strategies. DC-based tumor vaccines, such as DOC1021, present a potential innovative treatment. DC-based tumor vaccines trigger the patient’s adaptive immunity to elicit a cytotoxic T-lymphocyte response against tumor cells expressing the target antigens, resulting in tumor lysis.

Jasminemay Barcelon, Oncology & Hematology Analyst at GlobalData comments, “Many clinical trial studies involving DC vaccines have reported induction of an antitumoral response and improved survival after DC vaccine administration. Most DC vaccines are in development for the adjuvant setting in conjunction with standard-of-care (SOC) treatments and have gained some success in other indications, such as Dendreon’s Provenge.”

Provenge, a DC-based vaccine for asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, was granted FDA approval based on an extended median overall survival (OS) of 4.1 months longer than placebo. However, the Phase III trial results garnered criticism, as the con