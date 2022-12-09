LifeCell and HaystackAnalytics collaborate to scale TB whole genome sequencing pan India

LifeCell recently launched a genetic test – ΩTB (pronounced as Omega TB) in partnership with HaystackAnalytics. The collaboration marks LifeCell’s foray into the genetic testing industry for TB patients, according to a statement from LifeCell.

The statement said that the whole genome-sequencing test, designed by Haystack Analytics, aims to tackle the looming challenge of drug resistance. Apart from this, the test also helps in treating and preventing the spread of tuberculosis (TB) by providing timely, affordable and accurate diagnosis. The current culture and molecular tests providing limited information can take up to weeks for results. ΩTB is a single test that identifies all diagnostic information on TB infections. The test screens resistance of 18 listed antibiotics and shares results in just 10-12 days. The ΩTB was launched in June by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council’s (BIRAC) Biotech Startup Expo 2022 in New Delhi.

The whole genome sequencing test can identify low-frequency resistance mutations and heterogeneous resistance with greater sensitivity. Moreover, the sequencing is also known in predicting resistant phenotypes against anti-TB drugs, designing optimum personalised treatment regimen, thereby enhancing favourable treatment outcomes in TB endemic settings, the statement concluded.