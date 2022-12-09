DCGI gives nod to Serum Institute’s ebola vaccine for export to Uganda

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approvied India’s frst ebola vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) for export to Uganda, official sources said yesterday.

The vaccine has been developed by SII, in collaboration with the Oxford University, UK. According to sources, this vaccine will be used for solidarity clinical trials in Uganda.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had sought collaboration with manufacturers of ebola vaccines for the prevention of the disease, and has selected ChAdOx1 biEBOV as a potential vaccine for participation in a solidarity clinical trial in Uganda.

The Oxford University signed an agreement with SII to manufacture ChAdOx1 biEBOV.

The approval for export comes after an application was submitted to the DCGI by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, SII, on 30th November, 2022.

Edits by EP News Bureau