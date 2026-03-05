Our approach is to combine localised production with global quality standards

What do you see as India’s role in the evolving global life sciences and biopharma value chain over the next decade?

India is playing an increasingly strategic role in global life science innovation. Building on its strong manufacturing foundation, the country is advancing rapidly in biopharma R&D, supported by government incentives, modern research infrastructure, and exceptional scientific talent. These factors are driving India’s emergence as a cocreator of advanced therapies and a cornerstone of the global innovation ecosystem.

How can India make the shift from a generics volume play to an R&D driven value play in the global Lifesciences and biopharma value chain?

India is well positioned to evolve from a value-driven manufacturer into an innovation hub for global life sciences. Programs such as the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech (PRIP) scheme and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) are strengthening the research ecosystem and fostering collaboration between academia, startups, and industry. Combined with India’s strong scientific talent base, expanding research infrastructure, and growing biomanufacturing capabilities, these efforts are enabling the country to advance discovery, accelerate technology development, and contribute more broadly to global scientific progress.

How important is the Indian market for Merck globally? What percentage of global revenue comes from India for Merck Life Sciences? How does the growth in the India business compare to other regions?

India has been integral to our growth for 57 years. Within our Life Science business, India plays a strategic role in our global operations. With more than 1,000 colleagues across three sites, the country plays a vital role in manufacturing, research, and development, as well as in fostering scientific talent that supports customers in India, the Asia-Pacific region, and globally. We continue to invest in infrastructure, partnerships, and skillbuilding initiatives that strengthen India’s life science ecosystem.

While we do not disclose country-level financials, India plays a pivotal role across all areas of our Life Science business – from manufacturing and R&D to support customers globally. Our teams here are essential to how we deliver innovation and reliability to our customers worldwide.

What are the growth drivers for Merck Life Science in India? What are the challenges to grow in a price-sensitive market like India?

India represents an important growth market, driven by rising demand for high-quality research materials, local manufacturing capabilities, and deepening R&D partnerships. The expansion of our Peenya facility in Bengaluru strengthens our regional supply chain and allows us to serve customers faster and more efficiently. At the same time, innovation from India continues to expand. Our Jigani site, for example, is now a key export hub for deuterated compounds supporting the ‘Make in India’ vision.

In a price conscious and quality focused market, our approach is to combine localised production with global quality standards. By investing in process innovation and strategic partnerships, we ensure scientific excellence remains accessible while maintaining the reliability our customers expect worldwide.

On the policy front, how do India’s Pharma and biopharma policies compare to those of other markets?

India has built a supportive policy environment for life sciences. Initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive program and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation are driving long-term investment in research and innovation, while programs like Startup India strengthen industry–academia partnerships. Together, these efforts are positioning India alongside leading global innovation hubs and reinforcing its role in advancing science and economic growth.

What has been Merck’s engagement with India’s policy makers and support to policies like the Make in India vision and pharma R&D in India?

We’ve partnered closely with India’s policymakers to advance the country’s life science vision. Through our collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and Startup India, we share global expertise and technologies that help Indian biotech startups to succeed. Our partnerships with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research and IMTech are building scientific skills and research capacity, while recent manufacturing investments in Bengaluru and Jigani reflect our strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ vision and to India’s role in the global life science ecosystem.

As the industry is evolving from pharma to biopharma, with new technologies requiring upskilling on the job, what is Merck’s role in upgrading the skills of life sciences professionals in India?

Developing scientific talent is a priority for us in India and around the world. Through our Formulation & Technology Centre in Navi Mumbai, MLabTM Collaboration Center in Peenya, and MAT and Innovation Lab in Jigani, we provide hands-on training in advanced biomanufacturing, formulation, and analytical technologies. We have trained more than 15,000 scientists and engineers across these sites, helping equip the next generation with skills that support India’s growing, innovation driven life science ecosystem, while also strengthening the global biomanufacturing talent pipeline.

How has Merck engaged with biotech startups and incubators in India?

India’s biotech startup ecosystem is growing rapidly, and we are proud to support this progress. Through our collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, we provide mentorship, resources, and access to advanced laboratories and technical expertise to help startups innovate and scale. We are expanding collaborations with leading CDMOs and innovation hubs, including the Pune Startup Hub and incubation centers in Hyderabad, supporting startups such as Genext Genomics. These collaborations provide access to cutting-edge equipment and biomanufacturing capabilities, accelerating early-stage R&D and process development.

[email protected]

[email protected]