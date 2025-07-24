Kilitch Drugs to raise around ₹50 crore via rights issue at Rs. 375 per share

Kilitch Drugs, a pharmaceutical company specialising in the manufacturing and distribution of high-quality Parenteral, Injectables, Oral Solids, and Effervescent formulations, has received approval from the board to raise around ₹49.92 crore via a rights issue.

In its board meeting, the Board of Directors finalised the Rights Issue of 13,98,463 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10/- each at an issue price of ₹357/- per share (including a premium of ₹347/- per share). Under this Rights Issue, eligible shareholders will receive 2 Rights Equity Shares for every 23 fully paid Equity Shares held.

The issue is expected to raise ₹4,992.51 lakh (₹49.92 crore), which will be utilised to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, support growth initiatives – the upcoming greenfield project at Pen, Maharashtra, and meet general corporate purposes.

The Issue will open on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and close on Thursday, August 21, 2025, with the last date for market renunciation on Monday, August 18, 2025.