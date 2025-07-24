Express Pharma

Zydus gains tentative approval from USFDA for Ibrutinib tablets 140 mg, 280 mg, and 420 mg

Ibrutinib tablets had annual sales of $ 2148.9 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT May 2025)

By EP News Bureau
Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Ibrutinib tablets 140 mg, 280 mg, and 420 mg (USRLD: Imbruvica tablets, 140 mSmall lymphocytic lymphoma g, 280 mg and 420 mg).

Ibrutinib is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL)/Small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) with 17p deletion, and Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM).

Ibrutinib tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences (SEZ), Ahmedabad. Ibrutinib tablets had annual sales of $ 2148.9 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT May 2025).

The group now has 420 approvals and has so far filed 484* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04. 

 

(*As on June 30, 2025)

 

