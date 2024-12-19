Key trends in pharma and supply chain management for 2025

o9, an enterprise AI software platform provider, has shared insights on emerging supply chain management (SCM) trends and challenges across industries, with focus on pharmaceuticals.

In the pharma sector, supply chain risk management is becoming increasingly critical. With pharma supply chains relying on third-party partners for logistics, contracts, and manufacturing, enhanced visibility across multi-tiered networks is essential. Tools such as real-time control towers and monitoring solutions are being adopted to address this complexity.

Distribution optimisation remains a key priority. Distributors operating on low margins and high revenues are focusing on inventory management, cost control, and maintaining cold-chain logistics for temperature-sensitive products like biologics.

The life sciences industry as a whole is moving towards more strategic and resilient supply chains. Factors such as advancements in medical technology, robotics-based surgeries, and biologics necessitate deeper, multi-tiered supplier networks with comprehensive visibility and risk management. Mid- to long-term planning strategies are being adopted to meet capacity and regulatory requirements. Recent shortages, such as those of IV fluids, have highlighted the need for proactive contingency planning and stronger collaboration with partners.

Beyond the pharmaceutical industry, supply chain trends for 2025 are driven by the need for resilience and responsiveness. Organisations are leveraging predictive analytics and scenario planning to address challenges like port strikes, natural disasters, and conflicts. Diversification of supply sources and the use of digital tools to manage disruptions are becoming standard practices.

Cost efficiency is another priority, with companies adopting digital twins and AI-driven predictive models to streamline operations and reduce costs. Regulatory compliance is also shaping strategies, particularly in sectors influenced by evolving policies such as electric vehicles.

Generative AI is moving from experimentation to execution, enabling faster root-cause analysis and precise insights into supply chain disruptions. The technology’s ability to synthesize complex data is expected to create substantial value across industries.

AI is also playing a role in workforce evolution, helping bridge gaps created by talent shortages. Organisations are investing in reskilling programmes to ensure employees can collaborate effectively with AI systems, promoting adaptability and continuous learning.

Collaborative planning is gaining prominence, with AI-powered tools fostering better coordination between suppliers and customers. The adoption of touchless planning is enabling automation of routine decisions, allowing planners to focus on strategic tasks like scenario planning and risk mitigation.

Leaders in 2025 are expected to prioritise AI-driven strategies, embedding the technology as a core component of their business operations while building a skilled talent pool to navigate the complexities of global supply chains.