Lonza expands Capsule Manufacturing Capacity in India and China

Lonza, a global manufacturing partner for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutraceutical sectors, has announced capacity expansions at its facilities in Rewari, India, and Suzhou, China. The expansion includes additional hard gelatin capsule (HGC) production lines to support the manufacture of high-quality capsules for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

The capacity expansion aligns with Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients’ (CHI) network strategy to enhance long-term competitiveness while adhering to stringent quality and sustainability standards. The new manufacturing lines will be operational in phases, with existing lines at the Suzhou and Rewari sites already functional since Q4 2024, and additional lines expected to start operations by Q3 2025.

HGCs are versatile capsules that support various pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications, offering compatibility with both liquid and solid fills. The state-of-the-art manufacturing lines at the APAC sites will enable production of capsules in multiple sizes and colours, ensuring flexibility and reliability. These lines adhere to strict raw material and product control standards to maintain the highest quality.

Stating on the expansion, Aanchal Tomar, APAC Regional Business Unit Head for Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients, stated, “Hard gelatin capsules represent an important pharmaceutical dosage form that is well tolerated by patients and consumers thanks to the ease of swallowing and better taste and odor masking. Thanks to their favorable dissolution rates, these capsules are valuable for developers of medicines and nutraceuticals. With the additional lines at our sites in India and China, we are scaling our offering and capacity to enable the success of our customer’s innovative solutions and medicines in APAC. By enhancing our manufacturing capabilities, we aim to provide even greater flexibility and reliability in meeting the needs of our partners.”

The expansions aim to balance the CHI global network to meet regional demands and drive technology upgrades