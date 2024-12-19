Shashvi Remedies develops breakthrough breast cancer formulation with promising results

Shashvi Remedies, a Mumbai-based pharma company, has developed a new formulation poised to make significant strides in breast cancer treatment. Breast cancer, now the most common malignancy worldwide, surpassing lung cancer, accounts for millions of lives lost annually. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in five cancer cases globally is due to breast cancer, making it the leading cause of cancer incidence among women in 2020. In India, over 30 per cent of female cancer cases are attributed to breast cancer, with the global rate of cancer cases projected to grow at 11.6 per cent annually.

Under the leadership of its founders, Sonal Bansal, A.K. Bansal, and co-founders Birendra Singh Negi, Dr. Kiran, and Digant Sharma, Shashvi Remedies spent over a decade researching and perfecting the formulation. The innovation is the result of extensive development, rigorous testing, and validation to address the rising rate of breast cancer cases globally.

The formulation underwent in-vitro testing on the MCF7 human breast cancer cell line in both 2018 and 2024. The results demonstrated more than 80 per cent of cancerous cells were killed within 72 hours, with an excellent safety profile. Further in-vivo safety studies at a reputed government institute in Mumbai confirmed the formulation was 100 per cent safe on healthy cells, marking a critical advancement in cancer treatment.

Sonal Bansal, Director and Spokesperson for Shashvi Remedies, emphasised the importance of the breakthrough, stating, “This formulation is safe and has the potential to save countless lives. After over a decade of rigorous research and testing, this achievement marks a triumph for the global medical community and, most importantly, for cancer patients worldwide. Our innovative approach specifically targets breast cancer cells without harming healthy tissue, and we hold the vision of developing a universal breast cancer vaccine, bringing us closer to a future where cancer is not only treatable but preventable. This breakthrough is a beacon of hope for breast cancer patients and their families and represents a significant step forward for the pharmaceutical industry as a whole.”