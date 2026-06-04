Sanofi launches AI agent for field teams using Snowflake Cortex AI

Snowflake announced at Snowflake Summit 26 that Sanofi has launched “Concierge for Field”, an AI agent built with Snowflake Cortex AI to support the company’s global sales representatives in preparing for physician and provider visits.

According to the company, a sales representative can request a pre-call plan through a single conversation and receive information on the highest-priority physician based on specialty and prescribing history, review previous engagements, and have the plan emailed directly to their inbox. Tasks that previously required manual research can now be completed within seconds.

Snowflake stated that Concierge for Field forms part of a wider AI strategy at Sanofi. The company is deploying AI agents across research and development, procurement, IT, human resources and field sales, with the objective of using data and AI to support scientific research and therapy development.

The company said that its earlier data investments resulted in thousands of dashboards while leaving a significant portion of its underlying data underutilised. Sanofi subsequently began working with Elementum to unify its data on Snowflake and combine it with the agentic capabilities of Snowflake Cortex AI, including Snowflake CoWork.

Snowflake said AI workflows developed with Elementum operate directly on the Snowflake platform. The same data foundation is also being used by Sanofi’s research teams to process real-world clinical data and support drug development analysis.

“For years, we have been building complex pipelines to move data in and out of expensive software, just to access our own data,” said Emmanuel Frenehard. “With Snowflake and Elementum, we saw a clear path forward. We are building AI directly on our data and reinventing how the company runs, from R&D to manufacturing to commercial. This is how Sanofi becomes the first biopharma powered by AI at scale.”

Snowflake said its Forward Deployed Engineers team works alongside customer teams to develop AI solutions. The team includes AI engineers, researchers, full-stack engineers, data professionals, industry specialists and AI product managers. The company said the team is working with Sanofi’s data and engineering teams to expand these capabilities, while Elementum’s AI applications run on the Snowflake platform.

“Sanofi is showing what becomes possible when AI is built directly on top of trusted enterprise data,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy. “Instead of layering AI onto fragmented legacy systems, they are using Snowflake as the foundation for a unified, agentic enterprise, connecting research, manufacturing, and commercial operations on a single AI-ready platform. Sanofi is proof that AI is creating measurable impact in the real world. From accelerating drug development to helping field teams operate with greater speed and precision, this is the future Snowflake enables: intelligent systems working directly on governed data to help organizations move faster, operate smarter, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for the people they serve.”