FICCI launches Bharat Life Sciences Awards with Eli Lilly India

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has announced the launch of the Bharat Life Sciences Awards, a national institutional platform aimed at recognising contributions in life sciences research, capability, and public health impact in India. The initiative is being launched in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (India).

According to FICCI, the awards have been conceived as an independent platform aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat, recognising the role of innovation in advancing health outcomes.

The initiative has been convened in consultation with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India and the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), along with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and Invest India. It is intended to bring together researchers, innovators and institutions from across the life sciences sector.

The inaugural Bharat Life Sciences Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on October 1, 2026.

The awards will be governed by an Advisory Council and adjudicated by an independent jury comprising experts from life sciences, innovation and public health. Grant Thornton Bharat will serve as the independent Process Advisor.

The platform aims to recognise contributions across the life sciences value chain, including academia, public research institutions, industry innovators and ecosystem builders. According to FICCI, the awards will focus on work that supports discovery, delivery, health systems and public health outcomes.

The initiative also draws on India’s scientific legacy, referencing centres of learning such as Takshashila and Nalanda, and texts including the Sushruta Samhita and Charaka Samhita. FICCI stated that the platform seeks to recognise the continuum of scientific inquiry and application reflected through generations of scientists and researchers.

Dr Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director, BIRAC, said, “India’s biotechnology ecosystem continues to advance through a strong focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and translational research, with increasing collaboration across academia, industry, and start-ups. Platforms such as the Bharat Life Sciences Awards can play a valuable role in bringing together stakeholders across this ecosystem, recognising excellence and supporting the translation of science into solutions for public health.”

Jyoti Vij, Director General, FICCI, said, “India’s life sciences sector stands at a defining moment, driven by scientific innovation, entrepreneurial energy, and stronger collaboration across academia, industry, startups, and government institutions. The Bharat Life Sciences Awards aim to create a credible and enduring national platform that recognises excellence across the ecosystem and celebrates the individuals and institutions advancing healthcare innovation and public health impact. Through this initiative, FICCI is proud to partner with stakeholders across the ecosystem to further strengthen India’s position as a global hub for life sciences research, innovation, and healthcare solutions.”

Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company (India), said, “India’s life sciences ecosystem is reaching a new level of scientific maturity, with the talent, institutions, and ambition to contribute meaningfully to global health. As Lilly marks 150 years globally in 2026, we remain guided by our purpose of uniting caring with discovery to improve health for people around the world. We are proud to support the Bharat Life Sciences Awards as an enabling partner—recognising the science and the broader ecosystem of researchers, institutions, and innovators advancing it, and their collective role in driving meaningful and enduring public health impact in India.”

FICCI stated that the Bharat Life Sciences Awards are intended to recognise individuals, teams and institutions contributing to the next phase of life sciences research and innovation in India, while supporting the country’s role in science and healthcare at both national and global levels.