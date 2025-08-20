IQVIA India secures CDSCO CRO registration, reinforces leadership in clinical research

IQVIA India has officially received its Contract Research Organization (CRO) registration from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to regulatory excellence and clinical research leadership in India.



This registration aligns with the Indian government’s initiative to bring greater transparency and accountability to the CRO sector. By mandating registration with CDSCO, the government aims to ensure high-quality, ethically conducted clinical trials that generate reliable data and foster global confidence in India’s research ecosystem.

IQVIA’s successful registration underscores its readiness to meet these elevated standards. The achievement was made possible through a coordinated effort by a cross-functional team that meticulously prepared and submitted the application, demonstrating IQVIA’s proactive approach to compliance and operational excellence.



With this milestone, IQVIA India strengthens its position as a trusted partner for global pharmaceutical companies seeking to conduct clinical trials in India. The registration not only enhances IQVIA’s credibility but also contributes to India’s growing reputation as a preferred destination for clinical research, thanks to its diverse patient population, skilled workforce, and evolving regulatory landscape.



As the clinical research industry continues to evolve, IQVIA remains committed to advancing healthcare through innovation, data-driven insights, and a steadfast focus on improving patient outcomes.

To explore how IQVIA’s clinical research services in India can support your development goals, reach out to Durairaj Murugan at [email protected]

To learn more, visit India IQVIA – IQVIA





