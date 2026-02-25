B&R India hosts Innovations Day 2026 to showcase smart manufacturing solutions

B&R India, the Machine Automation division of ABB, hosted its flagship Innovations Day 2026 in Pune, bringing together customers, OEMs, industry experts, and technology leaders to explore developments in machine automation and smart manufacturing.

The event provided a platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing innovations, and collaborative dialogue, highlighting how machine builders and manufacturers can improve agility, productivity, and sustainability through integrated automation solutions.

Florian Schneeberger, Division President of ABB’s Machine Automation division (B&R), delivered the leadership address, providing a global perspective on the future of machines and intelligent manufacturing ecosystems. India leadership also shared insights on the region’s growth trajectory and the role of advanced automation in enhancing competitive manufacturing.

“Innovations Day reflects our continued commitment to empowering manufacturers and machine builders with future-ready automation solutions. By bringing together industry stakeholders on a common platform, we aim to accelerate the adoption of intelligent technologies that drive efficiency, flexibility, and sustainable growth,” said Schneeberger.

The event featured the India introduction of ACOPOS D1, B&R’s next-generation servo drive, designed to enable intelligent motion control and scalable machine performance for OEMs. Attendees engaged with interactive experience zones and expert consultations to explore emerging automation technologies across sectors.

Innovations Day 2026 reinforces B&R India’s commitment to advancing collaboration within the manufacturing ecosystem while supporting digital transformation across industries.